$150.53 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TRMK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $36.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.
About Trustmark (Get Rating)
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
