$150.53 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

