17,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $394.52 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.78 and a 200-day moving average of $567.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

