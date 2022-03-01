$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.98. 2,852,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

