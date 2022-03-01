$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.