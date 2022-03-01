$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WSM opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
