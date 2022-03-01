20,648 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

