$3.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Spire reported earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of SR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.82. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

