$359.24 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $359.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 1,425,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,275. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 27,309.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 108,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

