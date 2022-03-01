360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 202.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 257,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

