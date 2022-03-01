3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 235,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.