3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $19.88. 3D Systems shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 69,534 shares traded.

The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock valued at $403,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

