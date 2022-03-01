$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 3,319,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

