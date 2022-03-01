5,184 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 3,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,340. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

