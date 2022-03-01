$630.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $630.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.58 million and the lowest is $615.99 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FCFS traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 6,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. FirstCash has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

