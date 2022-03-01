$661.38 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post $661.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.21 million and the highest is $780.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,182. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.75 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.