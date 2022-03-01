$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will announce $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 85,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,525. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

