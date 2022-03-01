$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 4,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

