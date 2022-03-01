$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.84 million to $9.00 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,212. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

