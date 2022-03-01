929 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.26. 13,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,988. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

