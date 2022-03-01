9,319 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

