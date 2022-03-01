AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Comparison

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AA and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $245.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than AA.

Risk and Volatility

AA has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AA and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AA and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 2.96 $996.00 million $17.69 12.57

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats AA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AA (Get Rating)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

