AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AAON opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.
In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock worth $771,364. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
