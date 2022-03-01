Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

