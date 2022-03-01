Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 129,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

