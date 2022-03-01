AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $150.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

