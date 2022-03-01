Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.95.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.