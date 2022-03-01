ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.