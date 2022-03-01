Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 13,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,508. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,360,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

