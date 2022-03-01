Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.55 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 26,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

