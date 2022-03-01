ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 9,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

