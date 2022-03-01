ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $823.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

