Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207,743. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

