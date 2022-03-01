Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

