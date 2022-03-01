Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $116.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $116,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 1,905,704 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

