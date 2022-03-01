Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 4,527,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

