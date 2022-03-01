Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 22,429 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,097. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

