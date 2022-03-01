AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. 84,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. AECOM has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.