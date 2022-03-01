Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) PT Raised to C$3.25

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

