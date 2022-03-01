Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 328,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

