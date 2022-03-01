Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

