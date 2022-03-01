AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AIkido Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.39.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

