AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AIkido Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.39.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
