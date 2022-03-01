Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Air China has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

