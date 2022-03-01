Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.41 ($3.83).

Shares of AF stock opened at €3.95 ($4.44) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

