Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in February

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

