Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

AKBA opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

