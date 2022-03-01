Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KERN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.