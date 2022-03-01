Algorand Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.64 billion and approximately $374.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00197356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00346715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,056,345,248 coins and its circulating supply is 6,619,033,703 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

