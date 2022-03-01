AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
AWF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
