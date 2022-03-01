AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AWF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 139,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

