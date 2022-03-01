Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 434,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 151.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.