Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

APT opened at $4.25 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.89.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

