AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $17,730,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,850,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AEAE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.